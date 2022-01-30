Anti-mandate crowd rallies at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

Approximately 50 people of all ages waved signs and cheered when passing cars honked

A crowd of anti-COVID-19 mandates gathers at Campbell River’s Spirit Square on Saturday, January 29. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

A demonstration against government imposed COVID-19 mandates was held in Campbell River’s Spirit Square on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Approximately 50 people trickled into the square toting signs like – End Tyranny, Freedom Over Fear, Mandate Freedom, and Free Canada from Dictatorship – as well as Canada flags.

It was made up of people of all ages, with some demonstrators bringing their children, and dogs.

Every once in a while drivers passing by would honk, and cheers would arise from the crowd.

On passer-by yelled, “Grow up,” and was met with silence.

The rally was held in support of a “Freedom Convoy” which saw trucks from all over the country converge upon Ottawa to protest against government mandates.

Calls for the crowd to be peaceful were issued early on in the demonstration, and an organizer explained why she was there, mentioning being upset her five-year-old is being forced to wear a mask, and that restaurants and beauty salons are enforcing vaccine mandates.

She told those gathered to speak amongst one another, and find out more about the reasons people are upset with their government.

The crowd gathered for a picture opportunity, and were mulling about, when a man in a green beret started yelling that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be put in jail for being a treasonous criminal.

He continued by in turn calling government officials communists and fascists.

This reporter left when he called for all CBC journalists to be put in jail.

A convoy of vehicles also left Campbell River for Victoria in the early morning on Saturday.



