Anthony Smith, 58, reported missing from Duncan

RCMP asking for help finding Cowichan Valley man

Anthony Smith, 58, was last seen in the Duncan area on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Submitted)

Have you seen Anthony Smith?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public to help locate the 58-year-old Duncan man. Smith was reported missing on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was last seen around 7:40 p.m. that day. He may have been headed toward the 7-Eleven at the corner of Tzouhalem and Lakes roads. Smith also has ties to the Victoria area.

Smith suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

He is described as a Caucasian man, 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with slender build, long greying hair, and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a baseball hat, maroon hooded sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Previous story
Police seek B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter
Next story
Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Just Posted

VIDEO AND SLIDESHOW: Campbell River’s Chalkfest chalks it up to creativity

The ever-popular Chalk Art Festival – also known as Chalkfest – happened… Continue reading

Getting Campbell River schools ready to welcome the kids back in September

Not everyone in the school district gets a couple months off over the summer….

New law targeting derelict vessels comes into force

Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act includes hefty fines

B.C. cadets take flight

32 B.C. cadets earn coveted spots in Power Pilot Scholarship Program

GoFundMe set up for 89-year-old machete attack victim in Courtenay

WARNING: graphic image

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Anthony Smith, 58, reported missing from Duncan

RCMP asking for help finding Cowichan Valley man

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Police seek B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Most Read