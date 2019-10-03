A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

British Columbians will have another chance to win a record lottery prize on Friday, after there was no winning ticket last week.

The Lotto Max jackpot is $65 million for the Oct. 4 draw, on top of an estimated eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

In August, the BC Lottery Corporation revealed a retired fisherman in Richmond had netted the largest jackpot ever awarded in B.C. at $60 million in the July 26 draw.

If there is once again no winner on Friday, the next draw, on Oct. 8, will be the largest jackpot ever offered in Canada – $70 million.

The nationwide Lotto Max draws are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

Just Posted

Childcare centres to hold Stroller Brigades in Campbell River

Brigades to encourage people to vote in the federal election with early care and learning in mind.

Greenways: Education is key to limiting human/bear interaction

Workshop next week will examine the ways bears and humans can peacefully coexist

UPDATED: VIDEO: Water main break floods Campbell River streets

‘Once it started coming in, it didn’t want to stop,’ resident said

Campbell River pink salmon run four times that of last year

Fingers crossed for Chinook and coho runs

Campbell River man facing multiple charges following weekend police chase

He fled from a traffic stop, crashed with a police car and collided with a building

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Island campground spared from closure while owners’ case reviewed

Firm deadline to cease operations removed while parties work on ALR exclusion

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed online in a scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Most Read