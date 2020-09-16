Another Sayward councillor resigns leaving only two members on council ahead of byelection

Council will be able to maintain quorum till byelection is held, says Municipal Affairs Minister Robinson’s office

Sayward’s councillor Bill Ives resigned from his position at the council meeting held yesterday, leaving the five-member-council with only two members.

Acting mayor Norm Kirschner and Coun. Wes Cragg are currently the only two council members left on the council until the byelection is held in November.

A byelection date which was set for Nov. 20 to elect a mayor and councilor after they resigned in March, now has three positions vacant after Ives’ resignation.

The upcoming bylections will not be interrupted by the resignation as the council will be able to maintain quorum until then.

In an e-mail, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson’s office confirmed the resignation of the Coun. Ives on Sept. 15.

Ministry spokesperson Marielle Tounsi told the Mirror that a resignation is effective from the date specified in the written resignation submitted to the corporate officer or council during a council meeting.

Ives resigned with an effective date of November 20, 2020, so council will be able to maintain quorum until the by-election is held, said Tounsi.

Ives told the Mirror that he decided to resign and retire as he was “tired of the battle” and the accusations that were being flung at him on social media and by fellow council members.

Sayward’s council has been at the helm of controversy since mayor John MacDonald and Coun. Joyce Ellis resigned in March 2020. Following which there have been two acting mayors. Ives was briefly the acting mayor before he was replaced by Kirschner in June.

Tounsi also said that ministry staff have been actively working with and supporting the Village of Sayward including assisting with meetings, and tax notices, etc. since the spring, particularly throughout the pandemic, until a byelection could safely be held.

READ ALSO: Belligerence but no answers as Sayward on fourth mayor in four months

READ ALSO: Another month, another mayor for Sayward

byelectionMunicipal electionSayward

