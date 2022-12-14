Another escaped exotic cat spotted roaming Island neighbourhood

African serval cat missing since Sunday, latest in a recent string in various communities

XBZVCBXNZVNZXCB

A 30-pound exotic cat is missing after running away from her Sooke home.

Ophelia, an African serval cat, was reported missing on Sunday around 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Coast Road.

According to ROAM, family and friends have spent the last few days searching in the woods near the cat’s home.

Photos show the cat is tawny in colour with dark spots and has long ears.

People reported seeing the cat standing in the middle of West Coast Road and roaming near the Prestige Oceanfront Resort at 6929 West Coast Rd.

“They are very, very elusive creatures. They tend to stay away from people,” said Barb Mah, an administrator at ROAM.

Servals will catch and eat small animals, and pet owners are asked to use to caution in the area.

Ophelia is the fourth serval to go missing on the Island in recent months. The first three were safely recaptured.

Anyone with information can call ROAM at 778-977-6265 or 778-977-6260.

ALSO READ: Owners lure back Brentwood Bay serval with prawn treats

ALSO READ: Second escaped serval cat recovered near Qualicum Beach after killing several ducks


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CatsSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Can you order me a taxi? Nuisance 911 calls to Kelowna RCMP in 2022
Next story
‘It was like I needed permission from my rapist to talk’: B.C woman says ban turned town against her

Just Posted

Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

Shawn Decaire and Audrey Wilson say a few words at the opening ceremonies for Kwesa Place in January, 2021. The new shelter will be located just behind Kwesa Place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Laichwiltach Family Life Society gets permit to open seasonal shelter in Campbell River

Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Two vessels tied together sink in Campbell River marina during weekend storm

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Pop-up banner image