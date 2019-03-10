Annual herring run underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Fishermen, shutterbugs and hungry predators all out to capture silvery fish

Fishing boats are out in force along the coast of Parksville Qualicum Beach, all aiming for a good haul of herring.

The annual herring run began on Saturday and has drawn huge interest. Birdwatchers, shutterbugs armed with long lenses and curious residents all came out for a glimpse of the action in the water.

There was hub of activity from predators as well.

A flock of seagulls constantly soar all over the action, with eagles and herons on hand as well. In the waters, the sea lions were also on hand, hoping to steal some of the fishermen’s silvery haul.

