An accidental fire burns down building on Sayward’s golf course

The fire broke out during the early hours of Monday morning said the RCMP

The Sayward fire department posted a picture of the clubhouse on the golf course in Sayward that caught fire and burned down during the early hours of Monday morning. (Sayward Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

An accidental fire that started in the early hours of Monday morning burnt down a golf course clubhouse in Sayward.

The initial call from the clubhouse on Rainbow’s End Golf Club came in at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 26, said Const. Colin Banks from the Sayward RCMP.

The clubhouse owned by a family from Sayward had been vacant for several years. The owners’ niece, who was visiting them, decided to stay in the clubhouse two days before the fire.

On on second night at the place, she lit a fire in the wood stove before sleeping and woke up to see there was a fire on a chair, said Banks. By the time she went to get help the fire had already spread.

The woman and her dog got out safe without any injuries but the fire could not be contained and burnt down the whole building.

According to Banks, when the fire department got to the scene, the building was already beyond the point of saving. “They had to let the structure burn to the ground,” he said.

