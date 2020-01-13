THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalizatoin

The amount of cannabis seized from travellers heading from Canada into the U.S. has gone up by 75 per cent cent since legalization north of the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officers seized 2,214 kilograms of cannabis between Nov. 1, 2018, and Oct. 13, 2019. That is nearly double the 1,259 kilograms seized in the same period the year prior.

Canada legalized cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018, while the drug remains illegal federally in the U.S.

According to a CPB spokesperson, although the agency “recognizes an increase in marijuana seizures and incidents, seizures and incidents normally vary from year to year.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Road to Tsawwassen ferry terminal reopens after head-on crash
Next story
‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Just Posted

Quadra Island fundraiser to benefit furry Australian fire victims

‘It’s just a really amazing country and it’s horrible what’s happening to it,’ says organizer

Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Job-seekers can bring resumes to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23

Murray earns goal during Prospects Game win

Top young talent from PJHL, VIJHL faced off in Nanaimo

Campbell River Golf and Country Club looks to become ‘resort community’

Application before council would allow two hotels, conference centre, spa and retail component

Campbell River Storm back in the win column

Storm lead the North Division after back-to-back victories Friday and Saturday

VIDEO: Vancouver Island stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Boat crashes ashore, 150 feet of breakwater crumbles at the Beachcomber Marina in Nanoose Bay

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Environment Canada forecasting more snow for Vancouver Island

Special weather statement issued for next few days

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalizatoin

UPDATE: Road to Tsawwassen ferry terminal reopens after head-on crash

Crash sent one to hospital

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Most Read