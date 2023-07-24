Amendment to Campbell River firearms regulations will ban use of bows

City gathering input from public prior to adoption of the changes

The Beaver Lodge Forest Lands is one of the locations where bow use will be prohibited in changes to the City of Campbell River’s firearms regulations. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.

The City of Campbell River is considering banning the use of bows in city limits.

The city is requesting public input on proposed amendments to the Firearms Regulation Bylaw for consideration prior to third reading. Firearms Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 3914, 2023, contains proposed changes to regulate the use of bows.

The amendment bylaw received first and second readings at the Council meeting on June 29, 2023, and will be considered for a third reading at the Council meeting on August 17, 2023.

Members of the community are invited to provide feedback to Council on the proposed bylaw. Please submit written comments and suggestions in-person at City Hall (301 St. Ann’s Road) or by email to info@campbellriver.ca by 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

“I encourage community members to participate in the bylaw amendment process by providing their comments and suggestions,” says Mayor Kermit Dahl. “Your feedback will help inform council’s deliberations when the bylaw comes back for third reading on August 17.”

The proposed regulations would prohibit the use of bows:

· Within 100 meters of the Urban Containment Boundary as defined in the City of Campbell River Official Community Plan including amendments shown in Schedule “B” of the Firearms Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 3914, 2023

· Within the Beaver Lodge Lands as described in Map A33 of the Ministry of Forest Lands and Natural Resources and Operations regulations synopsis

· Within the area of land bounded by the Elk Falls Provincial Park shown on the map in Schedule “B” of the Firearms Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 3914, 2023

“As Campbell River grows, reconsidering and adjusting bylaws are necessary steps to support public safety,” says Carrie Jacobs, RCMP Municipal Manager and Acting Bylaw Manager. “The firearms amendment bylaw endeavours to strengthen community safety by introducing measures that address the use of bows in and around Campbell River, and community input when making these suggested changes is essential. City staff will consider and include all feedback received by August 3, 2023, when bringing the Firearms Regulation Amendment Bylaw back to Council for consideration.”

For more information about the proposed amendments, read the report to Council: Firearm Regulation Amendment Bylaw No 3914, 2023.

Campbell Rivergun control