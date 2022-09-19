An amber alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old boy last seen at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver in Sept. 19, 2022. (Shutterstock photo)

Amber Alert: Missing boy, 3, and female suspect last seen in Vancouver

Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala is missing; Jenny Chanthabouala named as suspect

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old boy last seen at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala is described as two-feet tall with black hair, and was wearing a grey zip-up with blue pants and red shoes, Vancouver police said in an emergency alert issued across cellular networks shortly after 11:20 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19).

The suspect, Jenny Chanthabouala is described as an Asian woman with long black dreadlock hair and could be wearing a black jacket, black toque, glasses, grey sweatpants and brown Ugg boots with a red, yellow and turquoise striped messenger bag. She also has a tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

Investigators have not yet released photos, nor detailed how long the boy has been missing for.

Police are urging anyone who sees either the child or suspect to not approach them and call 911.

More to come.

Amber Alert

