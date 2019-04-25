Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old boy last seen in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say they are trying to locate Ethan Montes, who is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

Police say Mohammed is believed to be operating a 2003 grey Toyota Matrix with the licence plate 379 WTM.

They say Ethan was last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

He was reported missing at 9:20 a.m. this morning by his father.

Police say Mohammed has a pre-existing medical condition that makes her act out of character if not treated.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C.-based vodka maker apologizes for posting photo of teen with drink

READ MORE: University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another illegal dump of 200 Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.
Next story
Satanic Temple: IRS has designated it a tax-exempt church

Just Posted

Campbell River man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute, knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

Charstate Community Garden almost ready for seeds

Still room on the sign-up list to get a plot at Campbell River’s newest community garden

‘Two Campbell Rivers’: new report sheds light on history of drug use in a boom-and-bust city

Wave of overdose deaths prompted study into the local drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at car dealership in Campbell River turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

BC Transit adds hospital bus stop, responding to public feedback

About 1,600 signed petition for bus stop to be added to Campbell River route

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Another illegal dump of 200 Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

Most Read