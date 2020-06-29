‘Amazingly lucky’ no one killed or seriously injured in Sunday’s head-on collision near Oyster Bay – RCMP

RCMP say it’s ‘amazingly lucky’ that the head-on collision Sunday afternoon near Oyster River didn’t result in serious injuries or death. Three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries. File photo

The people involved in a head-on collision near Oyster River Sunday afternoon are lucky to walk away with just minor injuries, Campbell River RCMP said.

Members responded to the accident outside Discovery Foods south of Campbell River on June 28 at 3:15 p.m.

According to the RCMP, a vehicle travelling southbound was in the turn lane waiting to go into the Discovery Foods when they were hit by a northbound vehicle that crossed the centre line. The vehicle that was waiting to turn flipped over and the northbound vehicle hit a third vehicle.

Two people were transported to Comox hospital with minor injuries and a third was transported to Campbell River hospital also with minor injuries.

Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the accident.

“The northbound driver who caused the collision was charged with driving without care as a result of the collision,” he said. “We are amazingly lucky that nobody was seriously injured or killed as a result of the crash.”

Tyre said the responding officers were “extremely impressed” by the work and care performed by the Oyster River Fire Department as well as the good Samaritans who were on scene performing first aid “at the risk of their own well being.”

See lights, hear sirens? Slow down and pull over – RCMP

Tyre said responding officers believe they could have handed out “at least” 15 tickets to other drivers on their way to the call.

“When officers are proceeding to a call with emergency lights and sirens activated, it means that there is an immediate threat to human life that officers are trying to get to,” said Tyre in the news release. “The public’s responsibility is to stop and pull over to the side of the road when you notice lights and sirens. This means no matter which direction you are proceeding you must pull over and stop.”

He adds that at an accident scene, drivers must follow the traffic directions of officers or traffic control personnel.

