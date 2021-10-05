Almost 200 customers without power on Quadra Island

Almost 200 households on Quadra Island are waking up without electricity on a chilly October morning.
BC Hydro is reporting 195 of their customers have been affected by an outage on the island.
A tree falling onto wires is the cause of the pause in power. BC Hydro’s outage map shows it to be impacting properties north of Hope Spring Road.
This is the second time in two weeks the island’s residents have been without electricity.
On September 29-30, a storm resulted in the power being temporarily turned off on Quadra Island, as well as Cortes Island, and parts of North Vancouver Island too.
