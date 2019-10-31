Allegedly drunk driver of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested on Island Highway

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Nanaimo RCMP arrested an allegedly impaired driver of an 18-wheeler fuel truck who they say had empty beer cans beside his seat.

According to a press release, the incident happened Oct. 25 at about 9 p.m. on the Nanaimo Parkway near the Fifth Street exit.

“’Very troubling and shocking’ were just some of the comments made by the investigating officers,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Although the fuel tanks were later found to be empty, given the sheer size of the vehicle, and distance travelled in an impaired state, it was simply a miracle that a tragic accident had not occurred.”

The press release notes that RCMP were alerted to a possible impaired truck driver operating his vehicle “erratically” southbound from Parksville.

Officers arrested the 46-year-old driver for impaired driving “based on the symptoms seen and evidence gathered.” The semi-trailer was impounded and the driver was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, where police say he provided breath samples that were “almost three times” the legal limit.

The driver, who is from the north Island, has been released with a court date of Dec. 17.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16
Next story
B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Just Posted

Vehicle fire closes South Island Hwy. for a few hours overnight

SUV was engulfed in flames in south Campbell River

Campbell River Halloween forecast

Nice night for trick-or-treaters

Missing mushroom picker found deceased

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

Nootka Sound RCMP request public help to find stolen classic motorcycle

Bike was stolen from a Gold River apartment complex

Campbell River Mirror readers crown community favourites

Results from the 5th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards are in

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

Allegedly drunk driver of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested on Island Highway

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Most Read