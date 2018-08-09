Alleged traffickers on Vancouver Island throw drugs out car window as police arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

A tip to Nanaimo RCMP resulted in the arrest of three people for suspected drug trafficking Wednesday.

Police were called shortly before 5 a.m. by a person who reported a man and two women appeared to be selling drugs from a car on Bing Kee Street.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said when police arrived, the suspects allegedly started throwing drugs out of the car window.

“We arrested all three people in the car who turn out to be two females and one male … one of the females has an outstanding warrant. She’s taken into custody,” O’Brien said.

All three suspects were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking when police found tools and supplies that could be used in selling drugs, which included scales and “packaging material consistent with trafficking in illegal drugs.”

Police also found a baton, a knife and an imitation assault rifle.

O’Brien said the investigation is continuing, which could also lead to a possession of a prohibited weapon charge and the suspects – two women age 38 and 35, and one man age 32 – are all well-known to police.

“They were all taken into custody. Two were later released on promises to appear [in court] for the drug charges,” O’Brien said. “The female the warrant was served on her, she was held and later released.”

The suspected drugs found during the search have been sent for analysis, O’Brien said.

All three suspects, whose identities have not been released, are expected to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo in mid to late September.

