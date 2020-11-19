Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital

Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)

Island Health sent a memo to all of their staff urging caution when outside the hospital doors, reporting that there have been a number of reports of sexual assaults on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital recently.

A memo sent to hospital staff from Island Health on Nov. 18 doesn’t get into the specifics of the alleged assaults or state how many have taken place, but advises staff and the public that the reports are being investigated by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment in conjunction with the hospital’s Protection Services personnel and other Island Health staff.

“As your leadership team, it is of utmost importance to us to ensure the safety of all our staff, medical staff, patients and visitors who attend our site,” the memo said.

“The purpose of this memo is to advise you about this serious matter and, more importantly, to provide you with information on what we are doing to ensure your safety and what supports are available to you.”

The memo said additional protection services staff have been called in to support enhanced patrols of the hospital property.

“At this time, staff and the public should not be unaccompanied outside the building for any reason,” the memo said.

“When you arrive at work, remain in your vehicle and call [the hospital] for the auto-attendant, then [call] protection services dispatch to request an escort.”

The memo said staff who use public transit will be offered taxi services at the main door to the hospital.

It said staff and visitors can expect to see signs posted at exits and entrances in the hospital advising of the safety measures.

“Visitors will also be instructed to contact protection services to be escorted to the hospital from their vehicle,” the memo said.

“Marked protection services vehicles will be parked at various locations across the site and the RCMP will provide an overt presence with up to 60 foot patrols daily. We encourage all staff who may be isolated or working alone inside CDH to discuss the working alone process with their supervisor.”

The memo said that if anyone has information about the alleged assaults or other similar incidents at CDH, to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

“We will do our best to keep you updated with as much information as possible,” the memo concluded.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed that the RCMP are investigating.

More information from the RCMP is expected and this story will be updated as it becomes available.



