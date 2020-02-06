All tourists rescued after stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

MOTI working around the clock to open Hemlock Valley Road

With evacuations effectively over from Sasquatch Mountain Resort, the rebuilding process can begin.

Shelby Lim, marketing and development director at the resort, said there are currently about 150 people in the area now, 100 of which are staff and the remainder are locals. There was once up to 500 people stranded this past weekend when a landslide triggered by heavy flooding crippled the only road in or out of the resort.

The resort released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying they are working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to open the roads as soon as is safely possible. Lim said construction was proceeding well and added the resort was not looking to rush into opening the road prematurely, stressing the paramount concern of public safety above all.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

“With [MOTI] crews working around the clock, we hope to open the resort in some capacity to the public this weekend with single-lane alternating traffic on the road but will not have confirmation from the road crews until Friday,” resort staff stated. “The safety of our guests is our top priority, so we are unable to open until we receive full clearance from MOTI.”

“We really appreciate your patience during this time and will be updating our channels as soon as possible,” the statement continued. “We would like to say a huge thank you to TRK Helicopters, Librico Helicopters, The Canadian Ski Patrol, the unwavering Sasquatch Mountain staff members, The Hemlock Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association, The Hemlock Valley Homeowners Association, and our local MLA Laurie Throness for all the support during this time.”

For those still retrieving vehicles on Thursday and Friday, an 8 a.m. pilot car will depart from the bottom of Hemlock Valley Road up the mountain; people are asked to arrive early and be prepared to wait. At 8:30 a.m., downhill traffic will depart before the first bridge by the Sasquatch 3 kilometre sign – a traffic attendant will be present with a pilot vehicle.

VIDEO: Sasquatch Mountain evacuation successful

For those traveling in the evening, at 5 p.m. a pilot vehicle will depart from the bottom of Hemlock Valley Road, and at 5:30 p.m., a pilot car will head downhill from the same 3 kilometre sign.

The public is asked not to drive up or down the road outside of scheduled times. This will cause delays in repair efforts, jeopardizes public safety and will cause them to be turned away by road crews. Escorted traffic is only permitted during the allotted times.

Conditions and times are subject to change.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute
Next story
App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 10,000 users

Just Posted

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Robert Bateman back in Campbell River this weekend

Meet and greet at Direct Art Gallery in Tyee Plaza starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Petition encouraging protection of B.C.’s ‘working forest’ gaining momentum

Will be presented to government during a rally on Feb. 18

Superstore Campbell River shoppers donate over 18,000 lbs of food to local food bank

Last year’s Loblaw Holiday Food Drive was organization’s 10th running of the initiative

Dozens of Storm alumni to hit the ice for charity game benefiting Cameryn’s Cause

Game set for 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

Agreement signed to help more B.C. Métis get skilled trades jobs

New MOU will help to ‘increase trades education and employment for Métis people in B.C.’

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

MOTI working around the clock to open Hemlock Valley Road

Two Vancouver Island residents charged with human trafficking released with conditions

Four Islanders arrested in Saskatchewan appeared in court there Wednesday

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

Most Read