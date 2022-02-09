FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

All remaining B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Dr. Bonnie Henry had initially hinted at mandate in the fall

All health care professionals in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Henry had initially hinted that such a mandate would come in the all after she announced that first long-term care workers and then all health-care workers attached to a health authority must be vaccinated.

The new mandate would apply to individuals such as doctors who do not have hospital or health authority facility privileges, dentists and chiropractors.

READ MORE: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Questioned about the delay in announcing a deadline for these final health-care workers, Henry said there was a lot of “legalese” to sort out between the different regulatory colleges and organizations that regulate these professions.

More to come.

