All remaining B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

All health care professionals in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Henry had initially hinted that such a mandate would come in the all after she announced that first long-term care workers and then all health-care workers attached to a health authority must be vaccinated.

The new mandate would apply to individuals such as doctors who do not have hospital or health authority facility privileges, dentists and chiropractors.

Questioned about the delay in announcing a deadline for these final health-care workers, Henry said there was a lot of “legalese” to sort out between the different regulatory colleges and organizations that regulate these professions.

