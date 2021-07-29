The ferry terminal at Tsawwassen. (News Bulletin file photo)

All ferries from Tsawwassen to Vancouver Island full for the rest of the day

BC Ferries advises sailings to Duke Point and Swartz Bay at vehicle capacity for Thursday, July 29

The ferries from Tsawwassen to Vancouver Island are completely filled up for vehicle travellers the rest of the day.

BC Ferries said in a service notice at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, July 29, that all sailings are now at vehicle capacity from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen to Duke Point for the remainder of the day.

Only vehicle travellers with ferry reservations will make it across the strait from that terminal. Customers without bookings may still be able to get to the Island on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route, where “limited standby space is available,” according to the service notice.

BC Ferries had warned earlier this week that the B.C. Day weekend is traditionally the busiest long weekend of the year for travel and that Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings are the busiest times for travel from the mainland.

