All 7 North Island–Powell River candidates confirmed for student-focused forum at NIC

All-candidates forum being hosted by NIC nursing students at Comox Valley campus Oct. 16

North Island College nursing students will be hosting an all-candidates forum for the North-Island Powell River riding with a focus on issues that affect students.

“We’ve been speaking with students at NIC and gathering questions on the most popular topics we’re hearing about from them,” said Lydia Hardy, one of the student organizers of the event.

The free public event will be held Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Stand Hagen Theatre at NIC’s Comox Valley campus. It will be moderated.

The students are hosting the event as part of a leadership course.

“We wanted to encourage the public and, in particular, students to engage in the 2019 federal election,” said Hardy. “Students have a significant stake in the future of our country. This event will provide a platform to bring student voices forward to our candidates and present people with an opportunity to connect with their candidates and make an informed decision when voting.”

All seven of the North Island–Powell River candidates are confirmed. They are (listed alphabetically): Rachel Blaney, NDP; Mark de Bruijn, Green Party; Shelley Downey, Conservative Party; Carla Neal, Marxist-Leninist; Brian Rundle, People’s Party of Canada; Peter Schwarzhoff, Liberal Party; Glen Staples, independent.

Members of the public will also be able to submit questions on the night of the event.

According to a press release, the final questions will be chosen by relevance to the federal election and the number of similar questions submitted on each topic.

The event will also feature a meet and greet with candidates before the forum, starting at 6 p.m. The last opportunity to submit questions is 6:50 p.m.

RELATED: 2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: Meet the candidates for the North Island-Powell River riding

RELATED: North Island-Powell River all-candidates debate set for Campbell River

Previous story
North Island-Powell River all-candidates debate set for Campbell River

Just Posted

Drivers encouraged to use ‘extra caution’ near site of water main break as roads re-open

Localized flooding occured at South Alder Street and Niluht Road on Tuesday

Local woman designs Campbell River-inspired shoe for contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

Basement e-training sends Campbell River cyclist to Europe

John Vanderveen didn’t know what he was signing up for, but he’s glad he clicked the button

Childcare centres to hold Stroller Brigades in Campbell River

Brigades to encourage people to vote in the federal election with early care and learning in mind.

Greenways: Education is key to limiting human/bear interaction

Workshop next week will examine the ways bears and humans can peacefully coexist

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Most Read