Alert pooch helps owner, feline friends escape as Vancouver Island home goes up in flames

An alert dog helped its owner and a pair of feline friends escape a massive house fire in Parksville on Thursday.

An early morning blaze reduced a house on Martindale Road to rubble, but occupant Teryn Dyck, her two cats and heroic pooch were able to get out safely.

Dyck told PQB News that it was the dog that alerted her to the fire.

“I had no idea there was a fire in the house and she was whining and making noise,” said Dyck. “I thought she had to go pee. But no, she was smelling smoke.”

After being alerted to the blaze, Dyck and her animals quickly escaped through the basement door.

“I’m literally walking out the door with what I carried on my back. And that’s all I own right now.”

Though devastated by the fire, Dyck is grateful to have escaped with her “most precious things” – her animals.

“It’s so weird to go from having a home to be pretty much homeless in just the span of a few hours,” she said. “But I have my animals. I’m so happy I got them out.”

For the time being Dyck is not sure what will happen next. Family friends have created a GoFundMe campaign to help with financial expenses. The online fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wiegand-teryn-laurel-fire-loss-fund

Parksville Fire Department (PFD) received a call at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 14, of a structure on fire. According to assistant fire chief Steven Liedl, the PFD was assisted by crews from Coombs/Hilliers, Errington, Nanoose Bay and Qualicum Beach. BC Ambulance Service, RCMP and BC Hydro personnel were also on-scene.

Liedl said the house had “heavy fire” when crews arrived and suffered significant damage.

