Alcohol and drugs involved in 41 per cent of domestic violence incidents in April

Campbell River RCMP issue monthly domestic violence report

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 42 incidents of domestic violence in April 2020.

Compared to 2019 statistics for the month of April, there was an increase of 19 domestic related files. According to media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre, that is a substantial increase over 2019, however when reviewing year over year, April 2019 appeared to be an oddity in it’s small amount of domestic based reports.

For the month of April 2020, a reported 41 per cent of the domestic violence-related calls had alcohol or drugs involved.

“It’s important to acknowledge the role that substances play in domestic violence, ” said Const. Tyre. “Unfortunately, we do see couples try to hash out their problems when alcohol or drugs are on board, and it’s just not recommended”

What the alcohol or drugs can do is magnify the already difficult issues in a relationship and then with lowered inhibitions people may not respond in the same way as they would when they are sober, Tyre said.

“It’s always best if there are problems in a relationship to try and discuss those in a calm collected matter without substances involved. Ideally you may want to seek mediation if you have concerns that things may become too elevated,” Tyre said.

Local Service Agencies:

Campbell River Family Services 250-287-2421

Campbell River and North Island Transition Society 250-286-3666 / 1-800-667-2188

Vancouver Island Crisis Line 1-888-494-3888

Campbell River RCMP 250-286-6221 or 911 if emergency.

RELATED: March domestic violence figures show no impact from social isolation, Campbell River RCMP say

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

Just Posted

Alcohol and drugs involved in 41 per cent of domestic violence incidents in April

Campbell River RCMP issue monthly domestic violence report

Tlowitsis First Nations wants former Sayward mayor to carry on as TAC representative

Moving forward with their Nenagwas project, the First Nation wants to maintain ‘continuity’ on board the SRD Treaty Advisory Committee

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

Campbell River Bike shop raises funds for park project

Final stage of construction to include four runs of varying skill levels

Construction work on Highway 28 in progress

Between May 7 to May 8, delays can be expected on the highway connecting Campbell River to Gold River

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

By the numbers, Alert Bay’s lockdown has been effective.

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Most Read