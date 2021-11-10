Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Province’s active case total now sits at just over 6,000

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is also falling, but is still putting a lot of strain on the health system.

The province recorded 422 new cases of the virus, bringing the active total to just over 6,000.

There are 608 people in hospital with the illness, including 128 in intensive care.

There were eight more deaths, bringing that total to 3,159 since the pandemic began last year.

Hinshaw reminds Albertans they have to download their QR code to show proof of vaccination starting Monday in participating businesses under the restriction exemption program.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths
Next story
Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients

Just Posted

A work site on Highway 19A. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Underestimated costs, challenging field conditions double south Campbell River sewer project budget

USW workers strike outside the Strathcona Gardens facility in Campbell River on Nov. 1. Photo supplied by Shelley Siemens
Strathcona Gardens strike continues

Dana Collins, Managing Director of The Juniper Collective, named to the 2021 list of Canada’s 100 most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network (CNW Group/The Juniper Collective)
Black Creek’s Dana Collins listed among Canada’s most powerful women

Researcher Dan Tucker doing an endangered moss survey in Haida Gwaii in September. Photo by Charlotte Houston.
Two mossy events coming to Cortes Island in November