This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirms province’s first monkeypox case

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that an adult has tested positive for the rare disease that can cause fevers, aches and rashes.

She also says monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

She says the first person in the province to test positive for the disease had close contact with a known case outside the province.

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases in the province and Toronto Public Health says that a man in his 40s is the second confirmed case in the city.

RELATED: WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Health

Previous story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government
Next story
Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Bus Driver helps catch suspect after daytime bank robbery

Michelle Crosby Director of Clinical Services Delivery for the Campbell River (left) accepts a hand-carved paddle from Cory Cliffe of the 7 Generations Stewards Society. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River hospital workers thanked for hard work during pandemic

Dallas Smith lead a conference arguing for fish farming licences to be reissued at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences announces new Indigenous governance model

Students learned some mountain biking fundamentals at Phoenix Middle School as part of Go By Bike Week on Wednesday, June 1. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Comprehensive cycling showcase offered at Campbell River school