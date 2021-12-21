(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Alberta teacher charged after allegations she sexually assaulted a student

Prairie Rose Public Schools says teacher is no longer actively working for the school division

A teacher at a high school in southeast Alberta has been charged following allegations she sexually assaulted a student over a number of months earlier this year.

RCMP say the student was 16 at the time and alleges there were sexual assaults on multiple occasions by a teacher employed at Eagle Butte High School in Dunmore.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rebecca Lynn McCubbin from Medicine Hat, Alta., is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person and is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Jan. 27.

Police say she has been released from custody with conditions that include not having unsupervised contact with people under 18 years old and not attending places where those people are likely to attend, such as a public park or pool.

Prairie Rose Public Schools says in a statement that the teacher was removed from the school after police notified them of the arrest and charges, and that she is no longer actively working for the school division.

It says counselling and support is available, and it encourages students or staff with information related to the case to contact RCMP directly.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Educationsexual assault

Previous story
Duncan farmer says concrete barriers could have saved woman’s life
Next story
All of B.C. likely to see a white Christmas this year, expert predicts

Just Posted

Mary Ruth Snyder drew upon her experience working for her father’s men’s wear store when coming up with the idea for the labour shortage solution. Image supplied
Campbell River chamber and school district team up for labour solution

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Diyet is an alternative country, folk, roots, and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous worldview and northern life. Photo contributed
Diyet and Jim Byrnes bring a diverse musical palette to the Tidemark stage

The one-time payment to correct the GIS cutbacks is coming, but not for five months. (File photo)
Seniors to wait five months for GIS one-time payment