Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

An Alberta Mountie has been charged with assault in connection to an incident in Whistler, B.C.

Const. Vernon Hagen appeared in court in North Vancouver earlier this week to face two counts of assault and one count of obstructing a police officer, Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday. He was off duty when the alleged incident happened on Jan. 28.

He is a member of the Alberta RCMP’s serious and organized crime unit, and has been reassigned and will not resume operational duties until the charges are resolved.

