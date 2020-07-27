Krista Paulen’s 2006 Honda Pilot after her tire flew off on Highway 1 near Canmore Alberta. (Photo - Rick Bigland)

Alberta family believes tug nuts were purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

An Alberta nurse and her three children narrowly escaped injury after the front tire of the woman’s SUV flew off while traveling from Summerland to Alberta.

On Thursday, July 23 at around 5:30 p.m., Krista Paulsen was driving her 2006 Honda Pilot with her three children when the front wheel of her car came off on Highway 1 in the Rocky Mountains of Canmore Alberta, according to Paulsen’s father, Rick Bigland.

According to Bigland, Paulsen left Summerland and headed home towards Canmore at 9:30 a.m. on July 23 after a three-week stay with her parents.

Fortunately, Paulsen was able to maintain control of her car and get it off the road. However, the car sustained damage to the hub and rim and tire continued some distance down the highway after coming off the car.

According to Bigland, it was apparent from looking at the car that all five lug nuts had come off the wheel. He said the car had not had any wheel work done for several months prior to the incident and that the car had been parked almost solely in Summerland for the duration of Paulsen’s holiday, occasionally going to the local beach in Summerland.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Paulsen had also not stopped anywhere on the trip except for gas, according to Bigland. All three other wheels’ lug nuts were tight and secure, which is why Bigland thinks all five lug nuts on the tire of her Honda were intentionally loosened sometime during her stay in Summerland.

“It was apparent from looking at the car that all five lug nuts had come off the wheel,” said Bigland.

“The car had not had any wheel work done for several months prior to this. The car had been parked almost solely in Summerland for the duration of her holiday, occasionally going to the local beach in Summerland. It had not stopped anywhere on the trip except for gas. All three other wheels lug nuts were tight and secure. The only conclusion is that someone had loosened the lug nuts on the car while it was parked at the residence on Hespeler Road in Summerland or at the beach in Summerland.”

The vehicle had Alberta plates, although it is not sure if this is a factor in the incident.

Bigland said the Summerland RCMP are looking into the matter, but Mounties declined to comment publicly. The Summerland Review has reached out to Krista Paulsen for more information.

READ MORE: Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

sign

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident in Campbell River

Just Posted

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident in Campbell River

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following police interaction

Special weather warning in effect for Campbell River

Temperature Sunday, Monday expected to reach lows 30s

Computer whiz brings wealth of experience to teaching gig at NIC

Software engineer and computer programmer Chris Geelhoed returning to teach

Multiple cruisers filled at Campbell River RCMP Cram a Cruiser event

Donations go to Campbell River Food Bank

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Alberta family believes tug nuts were purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

Most Read