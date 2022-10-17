(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alberta day home operator charged with second-degree murder of baby

Woman in custody in connection to incident in High Prairie

A woman who ran a day home in northern Alberta has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a seven-month-old baby.

RCMP say Kyra Renee Backs, who is 29, is accused of killing Oaklan Cunningham.

The child died on Oct. 6 and an autopsy determined the death was a homicide.

Police say Backs ran a day home in High Prairie, a town about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Investigators are looking to speak to any families who sent their kids to the day home and have concerns.

Backs remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie court next Monday.

Crime

