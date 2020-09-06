Part of Canada’s land border with the United States is pictured closed at the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. RCMP in British Columbia say four Americans have been fined $500 for violating emergency orders under the Quarantine Act, invoked in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

RCMP in British Columbia say four Americans have been fined $500 each for violating emergency orders under the Quarantine Act.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion in the Vancouver area late last month.

She says police found the vehicle and determined the driver and three passengers were in breach of restrictions in place for Americans travelling to and from Alaska through Canada.

Such travellers allowed a reasonable length of time to take the most direct route to their destination, and receive a tag for their rear-view mirror that indicates the date they must leave the country.

Roberts says it appears the four Alaskans weren’t on the most direct path to Washington state, and were staying in B.C. outside the prescribed timeline.

The four travellers were escorted to the Peace Arch border crossing and Roberts says there were no indications they posed a public health risk.

She said similar situations have so far been rare.

“We believe the majority of citizens that are either travelling in B.C. because they’re deemed essential service, or they’re transiting through British Columbia, have been compliant,” Roberts said.

READ MORE: Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

READ MORE: Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

alaskaBritish ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance
Next story
Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

The Campbell River District Chamber of Commerce gets new logo

The logo is designed by local artist, Greg Henderson

Homalco First Nation invests $196,308 WorkBC grant in forestry courses for Indigenous students

The tuition-free forestry trade program at North Island College is a solution to combat high unemployment rates says Nation’s chief

City of Campbell River to pay over $400,000 to close old water treatment plant

Work expected to begin shortly and take approximately three months

‘This is insanity’ – Campbell River and District Teachers’ Association President unsatisfied with ministry’s back-to-school plan

David Harper says school districts tied to government framework

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Island family expects solar power to pay for itself

Residential systems only part of the business for Cumberland energy company Hakai

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Most Read