Alaina Kelly puts name forward for school board

Alaina Kelly is running for SD72 board of school trustees. Photo contributed

Alaina Kelly is running for Greater Campbell River District School Board (SD#72).

“The role of a Public School Board Trustee is a vitally important one,” she said. “Trustees represent the public and advocate for public education in their communities.

“They work together as members of the Board of Education to govern the school district and set direction on behalf of the community. Working together with community partners to ensure that all students within the board’s jurisdiction have equal opportunities to reach their maximum potential.

“As a mother and a citizen of Campbell River, I am passionate about the education of the students in our district. I feel a strong sense of responsibility and excitement for the opportunity to give of my time and energy to make a personal investment in the lives of our region’s students.

“As an active and committed member of the Board of Education I will work to be a bridge between our public education system, the community and the families of the students the board serves. I will always act in the best interest of students and our constituents, to promote student achievement and well-being.”

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72SD72

