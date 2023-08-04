Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

1 dead after plane crash at Bowron Lake east of Quesnel

Investigation underway into cause of crash

One person is dead after a plane crash northeast of Quesnel.

The crash happened Thursday (Aug. 3) at 8:43 p.m. at Bowron Lake, 28 kilometres east of Wells.

The person, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the plan.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for North District RCMP. “The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

Bowron Lake is part of a grouping of lakes popular to tourists and locals alike, within a provincial park well known for many backcountry recreational activities.

READ MORE: Safe paddling: Be prepared for any situation on the water

READ MORE: Keith Prestone reveals his reverence for Bowron Lake Chain

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationBreaking NewsCariboo

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saanich runner to involve community in fundraising campaign
Next story
$1.5 million damages in defamation suit against Langley traffic control firm

Just Posted

Jim Legacy performs at the Indie Rock in the River fest. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River cul-de-sac show postponed

Captain Moani Heimuli welcomes visitors to Hōkūle,a. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa docks in Campbell River on trip around Pacific

Thomas Puglas keeps the ball in play by the watchful eye of Lucas Schuller during the Golden Wing’s scrimmage on Aug 1. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
VISL’s Campbell River Golden Wings host second pre-season scrimmage

There was a festive Louisiana atmosphere for CR Live Streets Masquerade Street Party Aug 2. These costumed people are (left to right): Nova Chu, Cole Aitken, Destiny Parrish and Kaden Chu. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River celebrates downtown, New Orleans style