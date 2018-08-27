(Wikimedia Commons)

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. are raising fees for passengers to check their bags.

The country’s two largest airlines are raising the fee for the first checked bag to $30 from $25, and for the second bag to $50 from $30.

Air Canada and WestJet say the increases follow similar fee bumps by major U.S. airline JetBlue Airways Corp. as well as rising fuel prices and other costs.

For years, the airlines checked the first bag for free, a policy that largely ended across the industry by 2014.

The increases were put in place this week for domestic flight bookings, and with WestJet are effective for international flights booked starting Tuesday.

The fees apply to the lowest fare classes at both airlines.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’
Next story
Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Just Posted

Campbell River’s bus fleet will get a boost

Four 35-foot Vicinity buses scheduled to arrive in September

Province elevates Vancouver Island to highest drought rating

Extremely dry conditions have pushed many parts of B.C. to a level 4 drought rating

Samson will not seek re-election, hopes to see younger faces at Campbell River City Hall

Like all jobs, Samson says, there have been ups and downs over his seven years in council chambers

Vancouver Island to get new Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Station in Tahsis

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced Friday… Continue reading

Islanders share painful experience with opioid addiction

BIG READ: People reach out as International Overdose Awareness Day approaches

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Dozen Search Dog Association members come up empty in weekend hunt for missing Vancouver Island man

Ben Kilmer disappeared May 16

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Most Read