Air Canada, WestJet each suspend 4% of employees over COVID vaccine mandate

Air and rail travellers must also be vaccinated as of Oct. 30.

A small percentage of Air Canada and WestJet employees have been suspended after failing to meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

According to a WestJet spokesperson, less than 300, or four per cent, of its 7,300 employees have been placed on a one-month leave, after which they may lose their jjobs. The vaccine mandate extends from the federal government, which in September said that all federally regulated transportation sector employees must be fullu vaccinated by Oct. 30.

That mirrors vaccination requirements for air and rail travellers, who must also be vaccinated as of Oct. 30.

Air Canada said that about four per cent of its employees remain unvaccinated, although the airline did not provide a concrete number of employees. Air Canada will review accommodation requests and employees not approved for an exemption will be placed on a six-month unpaid leave, at which point they may be terminated.

