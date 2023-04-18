The first Air Canada Boeing 737 to land at the Nanaimo airport held around 160 passengers coming from Vancouver on Monday, April 17. (Bailey Seymour)

The first Air Canada Boeing 737 to land at the Nanaimo airport held around 160 passengers coming from Vancouver on Monday, April 17. (Bailey Seymour)

Air Canada lands 737 Max 8 at Nanaimo Airport for the first time

Airport CEO says being able to accommodate larger planes opens up opportunities

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed at the Nanaimo Airport on Monday, April 17, the first time the airline has landed that type of plane at the airport.

The plane landed safely at 3:07 p.m. after experiencing a wind shear warning on the first attempt at landing. Approximately 160 passengers arrived on the flight from Vancouver, most of whom were students from Toronto who arrived for a school trip.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Airport sets strategic goals around development, climate and relationship-building

According to Dave Devana, the airport’s CEO, the plane signifies the start of a new era for the airport. Being able to land large planes open up possibilities for more international and cross-Canada flights from the airport

“This [plane] holds 190 passengers; our biggest right now holds about 140, so it’s more economical,” said Devana. “Now we can show Air Canada, WestJet, Flair, all these other airlines that this plane can land here. It’s a gateway to the rest of the world.”

The airport plans on showing video of the 737 landing to other airlines with hopes of examining more opportunities for the airport to land bigger planes on its runway.


bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air CanadaAirportBreaking NewsLocal Business

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspect smashes displays with hammer at Victoria jewelry store
Next story
While ‘richest CEOs are driving up the prices,’ Singh wants legislation to combat corporate greed

Just Posted

John Hart Dam, Campbell River. BC Hydro photo
Brewster Lake Road over John Hart Dam to close for a week

Santos (shown here at a younger age) is remembered by his mother as a “bright kid” who could have been so many things. He got caught up in the B.C.’s addiction crisis and died while in police custody. Photo contributed
Changes needed to battle mental health and addiction crisis: mother of victim

Volunteers in Campbell River will be conducting a Point in Time count of people sleeping unconventionally on April 26. File photo
Point in Time count to to track Campbell River’s ‘unhoused’ and ‘unconventionally sleeping’ on April 26

Charles Williams (right) and his wife Sharlote Williams prepare to head off on his Every Child Matters walk form Port McNeill to Campbell River. Photo contributed
North Island residential school survivor completes 196 kilometre healing walk