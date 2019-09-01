FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. (The Canadian Press)

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Air Canada says a flight from Shanghai to Vancouver was diverted to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport after a crack developed in one of the pilot’s windows.

The airline says the windows are double-paned and the diversion was essentially a precautionary measure.

Air Canada says the passengers are staying in hotels while the aircraft is repaired.

It says the plane is set to leave Tokyo for Vancouver on Monday.

A spokesperson for the airline did not share any information about the cause of the crack.

The Canadian Press

