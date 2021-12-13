UPDATE: Driver dead after crash along the highway south of Nanaimo

Northbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Morden Road for about two hours

Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Morden Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A driver is dead after a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo this morning.

Emergency personnel confirmed that a 69-year-old man died and a medical condition is thought to have caused the crash, which happened near Morden Road a little before noon Monday, Dec. 13. The man’s wife sustained minor injuries in the single-vehicle rollover crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed another two hours for investigation and traffic is being detoured.

Northbound lanes Island Hwy still closed for crash south of Morden Rd. Emergency crews still on scene. No word yet on injuries. Traffic being diverted northbound thru S. Wellington.#Nanaimo #Traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/w0Qf05Ksuf — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) December 13, 2021

