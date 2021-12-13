Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Morden Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Morden Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Driver dead after crash along the highway south of Nanaimo

Northbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Morden Road for about two hours

A driver is dead after a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo this morning.

Emergency personnel confirmed that a 69-year-old man died and a medical condition is thought to have caused the crash, which happened near Morden Road a little before noon Monday, Dec. 13. The man’s wife sustained minor injuries in the single-vehicle rollover crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed another two hours for investigation and traffic is being detoured.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Canada’s public health system needs renewal, chief officer Dr. Theresa Tam says
Next story
UVic moves remaining exams online amid rising COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

A Santa gets ready to launch. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow.
Santa Paddle spreads holiday spirit on the waves

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Protesting at elected officials’ homes ‘unacceptable’ — MLA

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney proposes a Unanimous Consent motion on the GIS on Dec. 13. Photo courtesy Youtube
Time running out to fix GIS cut before holidays

Participants of the ghost gear recovery training program in November 2021. Photo courtesy Joan Drinkwin. Participants of the ghost gear recovery training program in November 2021. Photo courtesy Joan Drinkwin.
Campbell River dive school hosts ‘ghost gear’ removal training