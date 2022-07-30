Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is currently visible from the Apex Mountain Resort’s webcams. (Apex Mountain Resort) The smoke from the Keremeos Creek wildfire is visible from Penticton, 21 kilometres away. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The Keremeos Creek wildfire, spotted on Friday, July 29, is already an estimated 100 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation order of over 20 homes was issued Friday night for the Keremeos Creek wildfire near the community of Apex.

Deemed an aggressive fire, the wildfire had already grown past 100 hectares by early Friday evening and is now considered a wildfire of note by BC.

The evacuation order was for homes along Green Mountain Road and Apex Mountain Road.

The order is for Green Mountain Road between Highway 3A to the south and Apex Mountain Road to the north and in the general vicinity of Ford Lake.

By 11:30 p.m., an evacuation alert was issued for some 30 properties along Green Mountain Road and Apex Mountain Road.

The wildfire was first reported in the afternoon, with BC Wildfire Service crews on the fire for several hours by 7:30 p.m., according to fire information officer Aydan Coray.

Two helicopters and 10 ground personnel were on scene, with additional reinforcements including structural protection crews en route.

This story will be updated.

The fire is located near Keremeos creek and the Keremeos Forestry Service Road, around 10 kilometres southeast of Apex Mountain, and 21 kilometres from Penticton.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Keremeos Creek wildfire (K50863) located approx. 21km southwest of Penticton. The wildfire is estimated to be 100ha. pic.twitter.com/G0x5nQsU0d — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2022

The Apex Resort’s own webcams currently show the fire in the distance, and the plume of smoke is visible from Penticton and other nearby communities. According to BC Wildfire, the fire is unable to reached by either heavy machinery or air tankers because of the terrain making it inoperable.

