Advanced first aid course approved at Carihi Secondary

Grade 12 students can earn credit while working towards EMT certification

Grade 12 students at Carihi Secondary can now get high school credit while learning advanced first aid skills.

The Board/Authority Authorized Course “Emergency Medical Responder” was approved by the school board on Feb. 25.

It was developed by science teacher Thomas Diesch as a way to introduce students to opportunities in the medical field.

“Students at high school have very little access to obtaining any tangible skills and knowledge that introduces them, and prepares them for entering medical related jobs and post-secondary programs after graduation,” the course rationale said.

Students will finish the 120-hour course with a nationally-recognized certification from the Canadian Red Cross at the Emergency Medical Responder level, which is the entry paramedic level in B.C. for employment with the BC Ambulance Service.

