The City of Campbell River will be installing an advance left turn arrow on the southbound light at Dogwood and Hilchey to increase safety at that intersection. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Advance left turn coming for Dogwood southbound at Hilchey

ICBC providing $3,100 of the $4,600 project cost

The City of Campbell River says a new left turn arrow for southbound traffic at the Dogwood Street-Hilchey Road intersection will improve safety by adding dedicated turning time for traffic, due to the number of vehicles turning left onto Hilchey near Timberline Village needing to wait for the northbound traffic on Dogwood – and the pedestrians crossing at the intersection – before doing so.

“Adding a left turn arrow provides a specific time for these turns, a much safer way for traffic to travel in that direction,” says Drew Hadfield, the City’s director of operations.

“This work is being done following a traffic review that confirmed the frequency of left turns at this intersection.”

Construction is expected to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 7:30 a.m until 5:30 p.m. There may be minor traffic delays around the intersection during the day’s construction, but traffic control personnel will be on site as necessary to direct vehicles. The city is asking the public to please obey all signs and watch for workers on or near the roadway.

“People should expect minor traffic delays at this intersection during construction,” Hadfield says. “Drivers are reminded to proceed with caution in the work area, and we thank everyone in advance for their patience during this construction.”

Once the left turn arrow is installed, southbound drivers will see a signal indicating the time to make a left turn.

Raylec Power LP will install the left turn arrow. Total cost of the project is $4,600, with ICBC providing $3,100.


