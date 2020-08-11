One of two plots of land in Cape Scott that are now owned by BC Parks. (NIHO photo)

Addition pending to Cape Scott Provincial Park?

BC Parks will wait before announcing plans for nearly $1 million old growth land purchase

Two parcels of land totalling 76 hectares near the renowned North Coast Trail in Cape Scott Provincial Park have been purchased by BC Parks. The deal included 129 hectares of land on Haida Gwaii, for just under $1 million.

NIHO Land and Cattle Company Ltd. founder Rudy Nielsen confirmed he sold the Cape Scott properties to BC Parks. The land has never been developed, and according to NIHO records, is full of old growth timber.

BC Parks said it would provide information in the coming months on whether the land will be developed as recreational addition to the north Island provincial park.

Cape Scott Provincial Park was founded in 1973 — one year after Nielsen bought his first investment property in the province — with over 22,000 hectares of rugged coastal forests and oceanfront. The North Coast Trail, nearly 60 kilometres long, takes hikers “through old and second growth Sitka spruce, hemlock and cedar forests, upland bogs, riparian areas, across sand, gravel and cobble beaches, and past sea stacks, rocky headlands, and tidal pools,” BC Parks writes in the park description.

One of newly acquired parcels of land is south of Guise Bay on the west coast, with a section of ocean front and kilometers of wild forest. The second is a landlocked lot on the inside of Hansen Lagoon, called Fisherman River. Both parcels of land were already surrounded by park lands on all sides.

RELATED: B.C. mogul sells Naikoon properties to parks system in $1 million deal

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Frustration mounts as Metchosin sheep slaughter continues
Next story
Ministers, top public servant to be grilled by committee on WE affair

Just Posted

Five Vancouver Island First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-won right to chinook and coho

Family of Campbell River Instant Pot expert starts endowment in her honour

Ruth ‘Rootitoot’ McCusker Wilkowski Memorial Bursary Endowment Fund to benefit NIC culinary students

Homalco Nation purchases building at remote camp near Bute Inlet

‘Homathko is a very special place for us’ – Chief Darren Blaney

Strathcona Gardens opts to keep ice out of Arena #2

Announces pool opening in ‘upcoming months’

New Campbell River outreach program empowering volunteers

Get the Point offers peer outreach and support for people using substances and experiencing homelessness

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Bad behaviour at B.C. restaurants ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Addition pending to Cape Scott Provincial Park?

BC Parks will wait before announcing plans for nearly $1 million old growth land purchase

Frustration mounts as Metchosin sheep slaughter continues

Metchosin mayor upset with B.C. Conservation’s response as bear feeds on farm animals

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help B.C. boy with rare disease

‘We are very thankful to everybody,’ Aryan Deol’s father says

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

Most Read