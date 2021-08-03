Active transportation funds to help people get around Sayward and Cortes Island

This funding is part of $600,000 that will be available from 2020-2022

New funding from the BC NDP government will help local governments create active transportation development plans and encourage more people to cycle, walk, skateboard, and use other forms of active transportation.

“For people in Sayward and on Cortes Island, getting around on a bike is nothing new,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “By investing in active transportation planning in partnership with municipalities and regional districts, we can help keep people safe while they keep staying healthy and reducing emissions.”

The Village of Sayward will be receiving a grant of $18,617 for Active Transportation Planning, and the Strathcona Regional District will be receiving a grant of $20,000 for the Cortes Island Active Transportation Planning Research and Data Collection Project.

This funding is part of $600,000 that will be available from 2020-2022. These grants are awarded to local governments and administered by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

This initiative is part of Move. Commute. Connect., B.C.’s Active Transportation Strategy, a plan to make walking, cycling and other forms of active transportation as safe and convenient as possible.

Move. Commute. Connect. is part of the New Democrat government’s CleanBC plan to put B.C. on a path to a low-carbon economy that creates opportunities for all while protecting our clean air, land and water.

