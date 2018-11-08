Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump speaks to CNN journalist Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The dramatic White House expulsion of Attorney General Jeff Sessions may be getting all the attention, but there was another one that some consider just as important: the banning of journalist Jim Acosta.

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Acosta had been holding the microphone, trying to ask a follow-up question, while the president was calling on a different reporter.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims he put his hands on a young intern as he tried to prevent her from taking back the microphone, an assertion Acosta calls a “lie.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association is denouncing the decision to bar Acosta, calling it unacceptable and disproportionate to the purported offence.

BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. pic.twitter.com/Ml1OvlXpa9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 7, 2018

In Canada, it’s a different system.

Reporters don’t get routine access to the Prime Minister’s Office, but media credentials to access Parliament Hill are managed by the National Press Gallery, not the PMO.

Related: Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

Related: B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.