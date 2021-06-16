Highway 4 reopens between Port Alberni and Tofino

Two ambulances and a medevac helicopter are on scene at Taylor River Flats rest area on Highway 4 due to a serious motor vehicle incident. (PHOTO COURTESY MAGGIE BROWN)

Highway 4 on Vancouver Island has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash near the Taylor River Flats rest area between Port Alberni and the west coast communities of Ucluelet and Tofino.

PAFD responding to a MVI on #bchwy4 near the Taylor River Rest Area. Expect delays if travelling between Port Alberni and Ucluelet/Tofino. #MVI #portalberni #tofino #ucluelet cc:@DriveBC — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) June 16, 2021

The crash happened around 5 p.m. An air ambulance and two ground ambulances from BCAS were called to the scene, as well as Port Alberni Fire Department and RCMP. The incident involved two vehicles: a car and a pickup truck. One of the vehicles left the roadway and was recovered down an embankment, according to a person in the area.

Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and the west coast communities of Ucluelet and Tofino should check DriveBC.com for highway updates.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtauto accident