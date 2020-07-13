Abuse rarely stops without intervention – RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 48 reports related to domestic violence in June.

This is a four-file decrease from June 2019, an RCMP press release says. In June 2019, 20 of the files were actual assaults whereas in June 2020 the number of actual assaults dropped to 15.

If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, the RCMP urge you to seek assistance. Once abuse begins, it is rare that it will stop without some sort of intervention, police say.

If you are the victim of domestic violence, contact the RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

