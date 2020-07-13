Abuse rarely stops without intervention – RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 48 reports related to domestic violence in June.

This is a four-file decrease from June 2019, an RCMP press release says. In June 2019, 20 of the files were actual assaults whereas in June 2020 the number of actual assaults dropped to 15.

If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, the RCMP urge you to seek assistance. Once abuse begins, it is rare that it will stop without some sort of intervention, police say.

If you are the victim of domestic violence, contact the RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

RELATED: Domestic assault suspect apprehended by Campbell River RCMP

RELATED: RCMP disarm man experiencing mental health crisis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimedomestic violenceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists
Next story
Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

Just Posted

Abuse rarely stops without intervention – RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 48 reports related to domestic violence… Continue reading

‘Someone knows something’: a look into Vancouver Island missing persons with interactive map

There are more than three dozen people listed as missing throughout Vancouver Island

North Island College announces 2020 graduation award winners

North Island College has announced the award recipients for the 2020 Graduation… Continue reading

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Food security groups looking for new home in Campbell River

Grassroots Kind Hearts and other groups looking into alternatives

‘It’s really frustrating’: B.C. Indigenous groups share impact of border closures

The closures have resulted in disputes between Indigenous groups and local businesses

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Most Read