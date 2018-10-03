A ‘window into the community’s collective consciousness’: why local news matters in Campbell River

Prominent locals weigh in on why local news matters for National Newspaper Week

Aaron de Kok and Jackson Dyke of the Campbell River Storm check out the latest recap of their games. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

As part of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 1-7, the Campbell River Mirror reached out to local leaders – including prominent figures in entertainment, sports and social services, along with local politicians – for their reflections on why local news matters for Campbell River.

Their answers shed light on the vital role local media plays in the community.

“Local newspapers are windows into a community’s collective consciousness,” said Jim Kent, managing director of the Tidemark Theatre.

He added that local media are vital for getting the word out about cultural events.

“Printed media, as well as social media, allow us to reach as broad an audience as possible within our community.”

The newspaper also keeps hockey fans updated about the progress of Campbell River’s popular Junior B team, said Lee Stone, head coach and general manager of the Campbell River Storm.

“The Mirror is constantly providing Campbell River and surrounding areas up-to-date news on the Storm and their results and we can’t thank them enough,” said Stone.

Shelley Howard, executive director of the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society, said local news is especially important in the non-profit sector.

“Local news support can make a huge difference in the success of our fundraisers,” she said. “Local news is how we make a community stronger, more informed, and connected.”