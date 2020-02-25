A showery Tuesday for Campbell River

Environment Canada is calling for showers today and a high of 6 degrees. Environment Canada image

It’s going to be a day of showers today, according to Environment Canada.

Expect showers beginning early this morning and windy near the Strait of Georgia and then mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon then periods of rain Wednesday night.

On the highways, expected construction on Highway 19 southbound between 2700 North Island Highway and 2770 North Island Highway in Capbel River from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday to Friday until Feb. 28. Crews will be working in the southbound middle and left turn lane. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control signange and personnal.

IN THE NEWS:

Campbell River Storm to face Nanaimo Buccaneers in round one of VIJHL playoffs

WATCH: Timberline brings puppets alive for musical production of Avenue Q

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter