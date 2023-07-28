A incident involving a speeding boat and a humpback whale was captured by passengers upon Jennifer Smalley's boat near Quadra Island June 29. Photo from Facebook.

‘A head-on collision’: Whale touring guide describes ‘near miss’ with boat

Boat nearly hit Humpback Whale near Quadra Island June 29

In what was truly a chaotic scene, a speeding boater had a what was described as a “near miss”, almost colliding with a humpack whale late last month. And a local operator of a whale watching boat was there, with the act going viral on social media.

The driver of the tour boat, Jenefer Smalley, spoke to the media this week regarding the incident. She said that a potential collision with the humpback whale — a three-year-old named Tutu — could have proved fatal.

“The boater could have easily been critically injured or worse,” said Smalley in an interview with CHEK TV. “The whale could have died from the impact. Or it could have been maimed.”

She runs tours out of Campbell River via Wild Waterways Adventures. On June 29, in the area of Wilby Shoals near Quadra Island, she was on a tour with a dozen passengers when disaster nearly struck.

A speeding boater charged through the waves. The incoming traffic had Smalley wave a special whale flag which was bought from Marine Education Research Society (MERS), based out of Port McNeill. With the yellow, red and black whale tail, the flags are designed with the intention of hailing incoming boats and alert them of a whale’s presence.

But this time, it didn’t work.

“We were flagging them down,” Smalley said during the interview. “I thought this was the first time I was going to witness a full-on collision. It was scary for everyone on the boat.”

The boater was captured on camera being just feet away from the tail of the humpback whale. The photos were later released on Wild Waterways Adventures Facebook Page, and sparked an immediate reaction from the public.

According to the Federal Fisheries and Oceans Ministry (DFO), the department is aware of the incident and fishery officers from the Whale Protection Unit are investigating.

According to the Marine Mammal Regulations, boaters may unknowingly disturb or harass marine mammals with their vessel. The DFO suggests that boaters can avoid being disruptive or threatening by using binoculars to watch safely. If a whale approaches in the boater, the DFO suggests they move away and keep a safe distance. Failure to comply with the regulations can result in a penalty of up to $500,000 and up to two years in prison.

In 2021, a judge ordered Nicklaus Templeman of Whale and Bear Excursions a penalty of $10,000 for illegally approaching a whale at a distance of 35 metres. Under federal law, boaters are to maintain a minimum distance of 100 metres when approaching humpback whales. When in a resting position or

