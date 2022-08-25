The City of Campbell River Fire Department has added 24 FireSmart signs to the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands trail network and parking areas. City of Campbell River photo

911 emergency location markers are now at Beaver Lodge Lands

Signs will help emergency crews quickly locate incidents and respond

Each sign within the trail system, not including the parking area signs, has an emergency location marker consisting of letters and numbers that link to GPS coordinates in the North Island 911 Fire Dispatch system. The FireSmart signs and emergency location markers at Beaver Lodge Forest Lands will assist emergency crews when responding to incidents by significantly improving location accuracy.

“When a member of the public calls 9-1-1 for assistance in the Beaver Lodge Lands trail network, for anything from wildfires to medical calls, these signs will help emergency crews quickly locate incidents and respond,” says Shawn Hall, Fire and Life Safety Educator. “Each sign also includes fire safety messaging and QR codes that link to FireSmart information to help residents and visitors protect themselves and our community from wildfire risks.”

Funding for this project was provided by the Union of BC Municipalities Community Resiliency Grant. The project was completed by the City of Campbell River in collaboration with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, Greenways Land Trust, Beaver Lodge Trust Society, and FireSmart BC.

For more information on City FireSmart initiatives, visit www.campbellriver.ca/firesmart.

Campbell River

