9,000 without power on Vancouver Island due to wind storm

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

A wind storm making its way across Vancouver Island has caused a number of power outages and ferry cancellations.

Roughly 9,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Saturday, mostly in the southern and central areas of the island.

Areas included Courtenay, Nanaimo, Campbell River and Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Saturday morning, calling for wind gusts to reach as much as 100 kilometres per hour through the day before easing off in the afternoon.

BC Ferries was forced to cancel a number of sailings, including between Campbell River and Quadra Island, and between Vancouver and Nanaimo.

For a full cancellation list visit BC Ferries’ website.

