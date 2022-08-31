Police arrested a man on Aug. 27 who wasn’t supposed to be in Victoria after he applied for $50,000 in financing at a local car dealership. (Black Press Media file photo)

85 charges recommended against Island suspect in multiple frauds

Man under numerous court orders arrested after Victoria car dealer gets suspicious

A man accused of prolific fraudulent activities and violating many of his court orders was arrested on Saturday (Aug. 27).

An employee of a car dealership in the 3000-block of Douglas Street called police after becoming suspicious when a customer applied for more than $50,000 in financing with what appeared to be fraudulent materials, Victoria police said. The man fled when officers tried to speak with him but was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police say a search found identity documents belonging to a number of individuals and he was taken to VicPD cells after refusing to identify himself.

After learning the suspect’s identity, police say they discovered numerous warrants for his arrests, issued by four B.C. police departments. He also has 79 court-ordered conditions, mainly related to fraud and identity theft, including being prohibited from possessing identity documents, drugs and alcohol.

He is also required to live in Abbotsford, but police say he was staying in a local hotel and the room had been paid for using a fraudulent credit card.

The man was held in custody and faces 85 total recommended charges including ones for identity theft, procuring and trafficking government documents, fraud over $5,000, obstruction of a police officer and 79 different breaches of various court-ordered conditions.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

